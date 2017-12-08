Hastings AC on the pace with fine results

Hastings Athletic Club produced a number of fine performances in the third match of the Sussex Cross-Country League season.
The highlight of a great day’s racing at Lancing Manor on Saturday was the in-form George Pool winning the under-17 boys’ event.
Pool stayed with the pack on the first lap before surging clear on the second circuit to win by 14 seconds.
Lizzie Clarke produced a great run to come second in the under-17 girls’ race - her best position to date. With the under-17s and senior women running together, she also made the top four overall. Harmony Cooper was third in the under-17 girls’ race and ninth overall.
The senior ladies all ran well. Rachael Grass is improving by the race and the ever-impressive Riz Maslen, from the vet 50 category, finished ahead of a number of ladies she hadn’t beaten before.
Callum Puxty achieved his highest position with third place in the under-13 boys’ event having taken everyone on for the first lap and a bit. Jonas Judah had to settle for fifth after being edged out in the closest of sprints for the line. Adam Morrissy also ran.
Shannon Hopkins-Parry achieved a solid result with fifth place in the under-15 girls’ race. Evie Clements and Maya Ramnarine - two regulars among the leading finishers - both missed the event through illness.
Isaac Elam was ninth in the under-15 boys’ race, with Carlos Nieto and James Crombie just outside the top 10. Lewis Courtnage wasn’t far behind in 18th.
Nancy Barlow had a decent result with 10th place in the under-13 girls’ event, which Beth Magorrian also competed in.
James Mountford produced a solid run to make the top 10 in the senior men’s race and Kieron Booker rounded out the top 20.
Pool, Puxty, Judah, Ramnarine, Clarke and Hopkins-Parry are due to race at the Southern Inter-Counties Championships in Oxford tomorrow (Saturday).
Also tomorrow, Hastings AC will hold its annual prize-giving evening at the Sussex Exchange from 6.30pm.