Hard-hitting Elliott lands national title

A young prodigy from The Fighting Tigers Gym has added a fourth title to his trophy cabinet.

Elliott Hallworth claimed the Prizefighter national boxing title with a vicious knockout of the previously undefeated Jarvis Grey in the Muay Thai Mayhem event at the Copthorne Hotel Effingham Gatwick near Crawley.

Both men were in incredible condition for this 69kg bout and although Hallworth had come up two weight divisions to his normal welterweight 64kg, he still looked the bigger man.

The well-conditioned Fighting Tigers starlet started well and seemed unfazed as his opponent, from the home town Crawley Lumpini club, came in firing with everything he had.

Grey looked to load up with every shot he threw, but Hallworth was in control and picked him off with a very strong jab which landed nearly every time.

The first was played out at a good pace and Hallworth came back to his corner just up on the scorecards. Both men upped the pace in the second round and Hallworth started to land some heavy leather, with his ring craft and movement something to behold.

Both showed they wanted it and Grey was throwing everything he had at the young Tiger, but it seemed to spur Hallworth on more.

In the corner at the end of the second round you could see that Hallworth was more than fired up for the third. He came back out to meet his opponent a good 20 seconds into the rest period and was at the centre of the ring raring to go.

Hallworth produced a boxing masterclass in the third round, enjoying every shot he threw. Grey - an undefeated MMA fighter and an undefeated boxer - certainly had underestimated the multi-disciplined Muay Thai, K1 and boxer from Hastings.

Hallworth unleashed a huge straight right hand cross straight to the chin which dropped Grey. The Crawley man managed to beat the count, but then had to dig in deep as Hallworth unloaded and didn’t stop working both the head and body to equal effect.

Listening to his hugely experienced corner team of Graham Towse and Andy Chambers, Hallworth then worked some real magic with a perfectly timed left hook and straight right cross to knock out his opponent and claim the title.

Hallworth will not rest there, however, as he steps back into the ring on June 24 on the biggest K1 show in the UK Super Fight Series at the world famous York Hall, London.

He will contest a huge K1 superfight which could earn him a very sought after contract to fight on the biggest show in China - EM Legend.

If you would like to find out more about fighting or tickets for Hallworth’s next fight, call the Fighting Tigers Gym on 07739 390911, find the club on Facebook or via the website www.fightingtigers.co.uk

