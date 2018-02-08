Free-scoring Saxons blast magnificent seven

South Saxons Hockey Club’s men’s first team scored seven goals in a game for the first time this season to earn a terrific victory.

Despite missing several influential players, Saxons won 7-2 at home to Marden Russets in South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2 on Saturday.

Will Orr wrestles with a Marden opponent.

Marden got off to a quick start and the ever-solid, if reshuffled, Saxons back line was called into action early. Stand-in centre-back Will Orr flew around the pitch with some heavy tackles on the Marden attackers.

A few short corners were kept out by Chris Meredith and Gavin Cload, not to mention a superb save from Mike Sutton in goal.

Saxons then switched on and some good passing earned them a few short corners of their own. Andrew Acott opened the scoring by converting the rebound after his initial attempt fell straight back to him.

With momentum on Saxons’ side, another short corner was well-worked to Toby Reed before Lloyd Williams finished at the far post.

Andrew Acott drives the ball forward.

Williams got in on the act again shortly afterwards, producing a quite wonderful touch to deflect a ball drilled into the opposition’s area into the roof of the net for 3-0.

Saxons couldn’t quite preserve their three-goal advantage through to half time as Marden got through their defence from the last short corner of the half, although the ball seemed to go in off a leg.

Saxons came flying out of the blocks at the start of the second period, with Jon Meredith finding the front three of Jamie Busbridge, Alex Coombs and Williams. A Coombs drag flick from another Saxons short corner found its way past the opposition goalkeeper for 4-1.

With the three-goal lead restored, Saxons’ full-backs Nick Taylor and Chris Meredith found more freedom and started to attack the spaces, causing problems for the opposition.

Will Orr keeps a close eye on the Marden player in possession.

A classic Reed steal from a Marden player led to a Saxons breakaway goal. Busbridge found Acott, who drilled the ball back across for Busbridge to round-off a lovely team move.

Marden pulled one back when a low cross somehow found its way past the ever-solid Sutton, but this only made Saxons switch on more and another good passing move between Williams, Acott and Busbridge ended with Busbridge returning the favour for Acott to score his second.

With Marden now flying forward trying to get something out the game, Saxons added a seventh when Busbridge reacted quickest after a goalmouth scramble to slot the ball home.

Saxons, who remain third in the table having scored more goals than any other team, worked hard until the final whistle and will be hoping for more of the same when they travel to Crawley tomorrow (Saturday).

Toby Reed on the ball.

Nick Taylor is unavailable, joining a long list of absentees which also includes Alex and Mark Short, Paddy Cornish and Andrew Orr.