Evans achieves top 10 finish in Kazakhstan

Ben Evans finished tied ninth in Kazakhstan at the weekend.
Golf star Ben Evans achieved his first top 10 finish of the 2018 season at the weekend.

The Staplecross-based professional came tied ninth in the Kazakhstan Open on the European Challenge Tour.

On a week of good scoring, Evans carded four rounds in the 60s for a 17-under-par 72-hole total of 271 at Zhailjau Golf Resort.

He began with a three-under-par 69 containing four birdies, three of them in his last four holes having started at the 10th, and one bogey before making seven birdies and three bogeys in a four-under-par second round 68.

Evans signed for another 68 in round three, this time with five birdies and one bogey, before moving up seven places courtesy of a six-under-par final round of 66.

After a birdie at the first and bogey on the fourth, the 31-year-old reeled off four consecutive birdies from the sixth to complete the front nine in 32 shots. Further gains followed at the 11th, 14th and 16th, but a bogey at the last cost him a share of fifth place.

Evans, who recorded three top 15 finishes in the first half of the year, has moved up to 58th on the season-long Challenge Tour Rankings.

He is in the field for the Hopps Open de Provence in France which will get underway this coming Thursday.