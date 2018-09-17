Evans achieves top 10 finish in Kazakhstan

Golf star Ben Evans achieved his first top 10 finish of the 2018 season at the weekend.

The Staplecross-based professional came tied ninth in the Kazakhstan Open on the European Challenge Tour.

On a week of good scoring, Evans carded four rounds in the 60s for a 17-under-par 72-hole total of 271 at Zhailjau Golf Resort.

See also: * Brilliant Ben earns European Tour card

* Good Evans earns best ever European Tour finish

* Good Evans is runner-up in China



He began with a three-under-par 69 containing four birdies, three of them in his last four holes having started at the 10th, and one bogey before making seven birdies and three bogeys in a four-under-par second round 68.

Evans signed for another 68 in round three, this time with five birdies and one bogey, before moving up seven places courtesy of a six-under-par final round of 66.

After a birdie at the first and bogey on the fourth, the 31-year-old reeled off four consecutive birdies from the sixth to complete the front nine in 32 shots. Further gains followed at the 11th, 14th and 16th, but a bogey at the last cost him a share of fifth place.

Evans, who recorded three top 15 finishes in the first half of the year, has moved up to 58th on the season-long Challenge Tour Rankings.

He is in the field for the Hopps Open de Provence in France which will get underway this coming Thursday.