English Open runner-up left with mixed emotions

Mark Davis had mixed emotions after narrowly missing out on a maiden World Snooker full ranking event title.

The St Leonards-based player was the runner-up in the English Open after being edged out 9-7 by Stuart Bingham in a high quality final at K2 Crawley on Sunday.

Davis, who led 7-6 at one stage, told Observer Sport: “Being so close you can’t be anything but a little bit disappointed, but if someone had offered me the final at the start of the week I would have bitten their hand off.

“I enjoyed it and played really well all the way through the tournament. I don’t know whether it was being close to home, and I had family and friends there, but I was in a good place mentally all week.

See also: * St Leonards star edged out in epic English Open final

* Brilliant Davis stuns O’Sullivan to reach English Open final

* St Leonards ace into English Open semi-finals

* St Leonards star beats four-time world champ in English Open



“It was just a shame I couldn’t have gone that little bit further, but it was a good game and there were very few balls missed. It was pleasing that people enjoyed watching it.

“Stuart’s a great player and he showed it at the end to be honest. I only really had one half-chance in the last three frames.

“I’m still buzzing. I’d like to say thank you to everybody who sent me messages, it’s been absolutely amazing.”

Davis has moved up 11 places to 34th in the latest world rankings issued this week.

“I want to get back up as high as I can,” he continued “I’m just trying to not put too much pressure on myself really, try and have the same thoughts every time and hopefully the performances will continue.

“I would like to think if that’s the case there will be some good results coming for the rest of the season. If I can win a tournament at some point, then brilliant. I’ll try my best; that’s all you can do. I need to keep the same mindset, keep putting the work in and hopefully it will come.”

The 46-year-old is now preparing to head off to China for the International Championship. His first round match against recent European Masters runner-up Joe Perry will take place on Sunday morning.