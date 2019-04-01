Eastbourne Eagles name Ed Kennett as their new captain

By Paul Watson

Edward Kennett has been appointed captain of the Eastbourne Eagles.

The Hastings-born rider, who is returning to his boyhood club for the 2019 season, is delighted.

The Fineprint Eagle said it was a honour to do the job.

“I was delighted when Jon Cook [director of speedway] rang and asked me.

“It is lovely to be captain of my local club and the club where I grew up.”

Kennett, who was a mascot at Arlington, comes from a family of speedway riders that have played a huge part in the Eagles’ history.

He is the son of Dave Kennett and the nephew of Gordon Kennett (a former Eagles’ captain) and Barney Kennett.

Edward’s career began in 2001 and he has had a number of spells with his local track.

He was British U-21 champion in 2005 and 2007.

He now lives in Hailsham, only a few minutes from the stadium.

Eastbourne’s press and practice is tomorrow (Tuesday, April 2). Fans are invited from 11.30am. The event will close by 2.30pm.

The Eagles first match of the season is on Saturday, April 6, against Birmingham at Arlington in the Championship Shield. First race: 8pm.