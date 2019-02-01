Double world championship medallist coming to Hastings

A two-time badminton World Championship silver medallist is coming to Hastings next month.

Anthony Clark, who won men’s doubles and mixed doubles silver at the 2006 World Championships in Madrid, will deliver a coaching session at Freedom Leisure Helenswood on Sunday March 24.

Aimed at inspiring local players, the event will be a unique opportunity to be coached by a former elite player and current Great Britain elite coach.

See also: * Hastings & Bexhill versus Crowborough in pictures

* League gets through January without a postponement

* High-flying team beats reigning national league champions



Organised by David Fletcher in association with Freedom Leisure, places will initially be open to Hastings Junior Badminton Club players and then players from local schools.

Primary school children will be first up from 10am-12noon followed by secondary school pupils and adults from 12.30-2.30pm.

Clark won 106 England caps and six Commonwealth Games medals (two each at Manchester 2002, Melbourne 2006 and Delhi 2010).

The 41-year-old left-hander also won two European Men’s Team Championships medals, and represented Great Britain at the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games.

Fletcher previously brought badminton greats Nathan Robertson and Gail Emms to the same venue more than a decade ago.