Darts World Champion Rob Cross out of World Grand Prix in Dublin

Rob Cross became the highest-profile exit at the World Grand Prix in Dublin.

It was the second year in a row the World Champion from Hastings he has gone out at this stage.

Cross is yet to win a match at the Citywest Hotel and Steve Beaton beat him 2-0 this time on Monday night on the outskirts of Dublin in his 15th appearance at the Grand Prix.

Averaging in the mid-70s, Cross struggled throughout. He won just a single leg as the 54-year-old Beaton rolled back the years, kicking things off with a clinical 50 check-out.

Before the match, Cross tweeted: "Great to be in Dublin, such an amazing place. Tough match ahead tonight in the Grand Prix against Steve Beaton. But looking forward to getting on stage for the brilliant fans here. Thanks for all the support

The Hastings man recently exited the group stages at Champions League of Darts.

World Grand Prix - Monday's Results & Draw

Peter Wright (2) 2-0 Steve West; Jermaine Wattimena 2-0 Mervyn King; Simon Whitlock (7) 1-2 James Wilson; Michael Smith 1-2 Adrian Lewis; Mensur Suljovic (6) 2-0 James Wade; Josh Payne 0-2 Ian White; Rob Cross (3) 0-2 Steve Beaton; Danny Noppert 0-2 Gerwyn Price