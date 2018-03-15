Cross targets fourth successive Premier League win

Darts superstar Rob Cross will be targeting a fourth successive Unibet Premier League victory tonight (Thursday).

The St Leonards-based world champion will face Mensur Suljovic at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on night six of the 16-week roadshow competition involving 10 of the sport’s top players.

“Mensur’s playing great and I have to admit that I’m really looking forward to the game,” said Cross, the world number three.

“He’s a little bit slower, a little bit more quirky than most people that you play on the tour but he’s a fantastic player - I get on with him and we usually practise together.

“His averages are probably better than mine at the minute and he beat me last time we played (at the Unibet Masters in January) so I want to get that one back.”

Cross jumped up to fourth place in the table courtesy of a 7-5 win over the previously unbeaten Michael Smith in Leeds last Thursday, but just four points separate the players from third to 10th.

“I’ve been getting the wins lately, my confidence is growing and the belief is back,” said Cross, who has won three and lost two of his five matches so far.

“The timing, especially towards the end against Michael Smith last week, was special and you need to be doing it at pivotal points.

“I’m a bit edgy when I’m starting and that’s got to change, I’m not sharp enough at the minute and I’ve got to be pressing throughout.

“It doesn’t matter how you win, as long as you get the win. I’m feeling a lot happier at the moment and I’ll keep getting better.”

Suljovic has won his last two matches and continued his strong form this season with a 7-1 win over world number two Peter Wright last Thursday.

“In the first games I wasn’t ready, but in the last two games I feel good,” said the reigning Champions League winner from Austria.

“I’m happy that I’m playing in the Premier League. It’s the best tournament in the world. It was a brilliant feeling last week and a big win for me.”

Cross is the 4/5 favourite to win the best of 12 legs match with the tournament sponsors, with Suljovic 5/2 and the draw 33/10.

Their match is the third of five on the schedule tonight, with Smith and Wright kicking things off from 7pm. The Premier League is broadcast live on Sky Sports and shown worldwide through the PDC’s international broadcast partners.

