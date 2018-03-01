Cross seeks hat-trick of Premier League wins

Darts superstar Rob Cross will be targeting a third consecutive Unibet Premier League victory tonight (Thursday).

The reigning world champion from St Leonards will take on two-time former world champion and world number four Gary Anderson at Westpoint Exeter.

“I’ve been improving in the last few weeks and my finishing is getting back to where I want it to be,” said Cross. “I’m a lot happier with my game and I’m feeling good.”

After heavy defeats in his opening two matches against Michael van Gerwen and Simon Whitlock, Cross has beaten world number two Peter Wright and five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld in his last two games.

He added: “I was happy with how I played against Raymond last week and I know I’ll have to be good again when I play Gary because he’s a great player, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Cross, the world number three, lies fifth in a closely-bunched league table in a Premier League - a 16-week roadshow event involving 10 of the sport’s top players.

The match between Cross and Anderson is first on the schedule tonight from 7pm, and the competition sponsors make Anderson a narrow 6/5 favourite, with Cross 8/5 and the draw 33/10.

The Unibet Premier League will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and shown worldwide through the Professional Darts Corporation’s international broadcast partners.

