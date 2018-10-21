Brilliant Davis stuns O’Sullivan to reach English Open final

Snooker ace Mark Davis produced a superb performance to defeat the great Ronnie O’Sullivan in the English Open semi-finals tonight (Saturday).

The St Leonards-based player fashioned one century break and four others over 50 to beat five-time world champion O’Sullivan 6-1 at K2 Crawley.

The victory put Davis through to the first World Snooker full ranking event final of his 27-year professional career and he will face Stuart Bingham on Sunday.

World number 45 Davis comfortably clinched the opening frame before a break of 56 helped get third-ranked O’Sullivan back on level terms.

It was all Davis after that, though, as the 46-year-old reeled off five consecutive frames to seal a momentous win.

O’Sullivan scored just 24 points in frames three to five as Davis opened up a 4-1 lead with runs of 102, 93 and 84.

And he didn’t stop there, comfortably clinching the subsequent two frames with breaks of 65 and 52.

The best-of-17-frames final will get underway at 1pm, with the second session following at 7pm.

Davis has won six matches en route to the final. Prior to O’Sullivan, he saw off 13th-ranked Ryan Day 5-1 in the quarter-finals, four-time world champion John Higgins 4-2 in the last 16, Chinese cueman Mei Xi Wen 4-2 in round three, Polish potter Adam Stefanow 4-0 in round two and Robbie Williams 4-1 in round one.