Bexhill talent lands impressive first win

A Bexhill Amateur Boxing Club junior talent achieved his first career victory against a difficult opponent.

Josh Cato, 14, achieved a unanimous points win against Sam Cloney, from the home club, at a show hosted by Pound 4 Pound in Southampton.

Both boys weighed in at 56 kilos for a bout which Cato, who was a year younger than his opponent, took at a week’s notice.

Although Cloney was contesting his first bout, he was a very good boxer. But he only caught Cato with three or four shots in the whole contest as the Bexhill boxer showed why he’s probably the most improved boy in the club at present.

Cato has been working with coaches Terry Freeman and David Bourne on keeping a nice and tight guard, and keeping his hands up, and it paid off handsomely.

Cato cut the ring down and almost all of Cloney’s shots didn’t get through. Cato counter-punched well and caught Cloney with some good, clean, hard shots.

Cato dominated the first round, and just nicked the second and third.

Bexhill ABC will hold its annual presentation at its Bexhill Squash Club base on Saturday July 14. Doors will open at 6pm and all are welcome.

