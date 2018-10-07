Bexhill star wins European Masters title

Jimmy Robertson secured his maiden World Snooker title in Belgium this evening (Sunday).

The Bexhill-based talent was crowned European Masters champion following a splendid 9-6 victory over Joe Perry in the final.

Robertson led 5-3 after a see-saw first session and then clinched the first two frames of the second session.

The world number 36 doubled the final pink to edge the ninth frame 63-52 before claiming the next 75-56, with both players scoring all their points in a single visit.

Robertson didn’t pot a ball in the next three frames, though, as 25th-ranked Perry came roaring back to 7-6 with breaks of 106, 59, 60 and 110, scoring more than 360 points without reply.

With Perry now only one frame behind, the next frame looked to be crucial and Robertson took it 68-19, aided by a run of 54, to go within one of victory.

And he sealed the win - and with it the £75,000 first prize - in style with a nerveless break of 108 in the next.

Robertson won six matches in all at the venue stage, the first three of them on the last ball of the last frame. He then overcame world number 11 Mark Allen 4-2 in the quarter-finals and Mark King 6-4 in last night’s semi-final.

The 32-year-old almost didn’t make it to Belgium at all because he was 3-1 down to Andy Lee at the qualifiers in mid-August before winning three consecutive frames to book his place.