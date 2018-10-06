Bexhill star reaches European Masters semi-finals

Jimmy Robertson has reached the semi-finals of a full World Snooker ranking event for the first time.

The Bexhill-based cueman has won four three matches to reach the last four of the European Masters in Belgium, the first three of them on the final ball of the final frame.

Robertson will face world number 23 Mark King over the best of 11 frames this evening (Saturday) for a place in tomorrow’s final.

World number 36 Robertson began his run by edging out Chinese potter Zhang Yong 4-3 in round one, despite trailing 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2. After comfortably winning frame six, Robertson edged the decider 65-63.

He then pulled off a good 4-3 second round win over 32nd-ranked Chinese young talent Zhou Yuelong. From 2-0 down, Robertson reeled off three straight frames aided by breaks of 76 and 65. Robertson didn’t score a point in frame six, but edged the decider 80-73.

Robertson produced a stunning comeback to overcome 18th-ranked Scottish player Anthony McGill by the same score in the last 16.

After scoring just 19 points in losing the first three frames, Robertson rallied to claim the next four, culminating with the decider 68-66.

Robertson chalked up a superb 4-2 quarter-final victory over 11th-ranked Northern Irish hot potter Mark Allen yesterday evening.

After the first two frames were shared, Robertson opened up a 3-1 lead with tremendous runs of 135 - the joint highest of the tournament so far - and 81.

Masters champion Allen pulled one back, but Robertson sealed victory - without the need for a nail-biting decider this time - by claiming frame six 81-35.

The 32-year-old very nearly didn’t even qualify for the event. He was 3-1 down to Andy Lee at the qualifiers in mid-August before winning three consecutive frames to book his place.