Bexhill star hits career-high world ranking

Jimmy Robertson has moved up to a career-high position in the World Snooker rankings after his European Masters triumph.

The Bexhill potter claimed his maiden World Snooker title by winning the European Masters in Belgium last night (Sunday) and his risen 10 places in the rankings to 26th as a result.

Robertson, who runs O’Sullivan’s Snooker & Pool Club in Bexhill with his family, sits on 210,250 and is around 75,000 outside the coveted top 16.

The 32-year-old will be back at the table this Thursday afternoon when he takes on Polish player Adam Stefanow in the International Championship Qualifiers.

Robertson will then line up in the English Open in Crawley next week.