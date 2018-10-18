Bexhill Runners ace completes series of 100-mile races

A Bexhill Runners & Triathletes member has completed the Centurion 100-mile Grand Slam.

Paul McCleery completed the fourth and final 100-mile event in the gruelling series at the Autumn 100 in Goring & Streatley.

The race consisted of four 25-mile return legs in a cross shape, each leg passing back through Goring.

The runners had to endure humid 20-plus degree warmth by day with strong winds and torrential rain for over 12 hours.

There was again a high drop-out rate of 67 runners and just 166 finishers, with only 38 competitors left in the 100-mile grand slam.

McCleery had a tough race with cramp, blistering and hydration issues, but he managed to finish just 17 minutes within the cut-off in 27 hours and 38 minutes. He was in 166th place with just two runners behind.

The personal trainer finished the 100-mile grand slam in a healthy 23rd place overall with a total time of 100 hours and 55 minutes.

McCleery is also one of just five competing in the double grand slam (four 100-mile and four 50-mile races) and now has just one more 50-mile race to complete, on November 17. He is currently 10th out of 59 in that competition.