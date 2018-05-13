Bexhill riders train with double Olympic champ

Bexhill-based JUMPCLUB BMX racers trained with double Olympic BMX champion Maris Strombergs on Monday.

Sixteen riders took part in the two-hour session at Cyclopark, Gravesend, where many of the JUMPCLUB team train weekly.

Strombergs - a Latvian professional BMX racer who won gold at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and the 2012 Games in London - took time out with the riders after the session to answer questions and sign autographs.

The JUMPCLUB team will be competing at Cyclopark twice this month, in the third round of the South Regional Series followed by the second round of the HSBC National Series.

