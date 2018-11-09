Bexhill College talents set for South East Championships

Bexhill College’s sports academies are preparing for a tough month of AoC Sport South East England Championships action.

All of the Bexhill College academy teams will be competing against other colleges from across Kent, Sussex and Hampshire in a bid to secure places at the prestigious National Championships in Nottingham.

Bexhill College in basketball action against Three Rivers Academy

The teams have been training since September to prepare for the tournaments, with some even getting together during half term for extra preparation.

Bexhill College provides the most regional entries of any college in Sussex and is the only college in the Hastings and Rother area to enter teams in the championships.

The Penland Road-based college is entering football (men’s and women’s), cross-country, cricket, rugby, basketball (men’s and women’s), volleyball (men’s and women’s), badminton, tennis, squash and table tennis teams.

Last year, the college’s main successes were in volleyball and table tennis, triumphing at the regional stage and qualifying for the National Championships in both. The women’s basketball academy finished runners-up and badminton squad claimed bronze medals.

Bexhill College in football action against Varndean School

It’s been a busy first term of the academic year for Bexhill College’s sports academies.

The three men’s football teams and women’s team, plus the rugby and netball sides have all been in league action.

The volleyball team competed against Southampton-based Itchen Sixth Form College in the National Cup and the swimming academy competed in the Sussex Schools’ Swimming Gala.

The basketball academy has been in league and cup action, and the women’s basketball academy competed against university teams.

The tennis academy will begin its LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) mixed campaign in the coming weeks and the badminton squad will be in National Cup action.

Bexhill College is extremely proud of its sports teams and their continued success, both regionally and nationally.

Any current year 11 students interested in joining one of the college’s sports academies should email Adam Hurley (sport academy manager) at adamhurley@bexhillcollege.ac.uk for more information.