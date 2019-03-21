Bexhill club celebrates county glory

Egerton Park Indoor Bowls Club’s men’s team has been crowned Sussex County League champions.

The Bexhill club clinched the Division One title following a narrow victory over Worthing Pavilion in its final game of the season. Egerton Park finished with 10 wins from 12 matches.

Sheila Wright, Denise Hodd, Maesi Ramsay and Doris Wickenden

Results - Egerton Park 116, Worthing Pavilion 114: B. Morton, J. Anderson, L. Dickson, N. Hooper won 26-14; J. Denton, E. Harris, P. Saunders, R. Harris won 22-19; R. Hodd, D. Barber, D. Shorey, R. Morphett won 22-19; T. Campbell, D. Parkinson, D. Baker, R. Batsford lost 14-22; S. Burrell, I. Dale, T. Pearce, G. Moore won 21-20; B. Bartholomew, G. Cruttenden, P. Harrod, P. Wade lost 11-18.

Egerton Park talent Rob Morphett had a busy Sunday at the Sussex County finals, playing three games from 10am-8.30pm and winning two of them.

He firstly teamed up with Michael Stone, Carl Dyer and Seb Morley in the fours final, but they lost out 21-11 against the home team of Worthing Pavilion.

In the afternoon, Morphett made a successful defence of his county singles title. After being 10-1 up, Morphett was pegged back to 19-19, but went on to win 21-20 and be crowned champion for an incredible fourth year in a row.

Sharon Forward

Morphett then had to play the triples final with Stone and Callum Phillimore against another Worthing Pavilion team. In another really close match, the score was 19-19 going into the last end before Egerton picked up three shots to win 22-19.

Egerton Park ladies Maesi Ramsay, Doris Wickenden, Sheila Wright and Denise Hodd comfortably won their county fours semi-final against Arun in Bognor Regis.

They got off to a great start by picking up a five on the first end and never looked back, running out 27-11 winners.

Sharon Forward has reached the county unbadged singles final. She was always in the lead against her opponent from Arun en route to a convincing 21-7 victory.

Nicki Dale featured in the other unbadged singles semi-final at Grattons IBC, Crawley. She put up a great fight, but narrowly lost 21-20.

The ladies’ county finals will take place at Grattons on Monday April 15.

Egerton Park’s ladies’ hopes of becoming Sussex County League champions were ended with a narrow defeat at the hands of neighbours Falaise.

Results - Egerton Park 82, Falaise 88: P. Pryke, P. Stevens, J. Matthews, M. Williams drew 16-16; R. Dalby, S. Willis, P. Spillane, S. Forward lost 5-29; D. Stone, M. Winter, D. Wickenden, S. Wright lost 16-21; S. Carman, M. Adcock, N. Allbut, D. Hodd won 23-8; J. Noble, L. Irvine, M. Hendle, J. Pilcher won 20-14.

Friendly result - Egerton Park 109, Middlesex tourists 110: I. May, P. Stevens, J. Murphy, M. Carrie won 27-15; M. Winter, B. Ford, G. Gallop, D. Parkinson lost 20-21; P. Austin, V. Stevens, J. Powell, B. Austin won 26-13; M. Spillane, H. Nutting, B. Frostick, S. Wright lost 11-20; M. Burton, L. Crone, K. Ross, M. Burton lost 8-25; R. Jones, S. Gander, M. Jones, T. Prior won 17-16.