Bexhill ace wins 10-0 in World Championship qualifiers

Bexhill snooker star Jimmy Robertson made a super start to his quest to qualify for the Betfred World Championship.

The world number 22 whitewashed Chinese cueman Chen Feilong 10-0 in round one of the qualifiers in Sheffield yesterday (Wednesday).

Robertson knocked in eight fifty-plus breaks in a dominant display against an opponent who scored just 22 points in the last six frames.

The 32-year-old fashioned runs of 50, 68, 88, 52, 72, 83, 68 and 65, the last six of which came in those final six frames.

European Masters champion Robertson must win two more best-of-19 frames matches over the coming days to book his place in the event proper at The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield later this month.

The first of them is against 76th-ranked English player Joe O’Connor on Sunday, with the opening session starting at 10am and the second session at 7pm.

The winner of that contest will face 54th-ranked Mark Joyce or 43rd-ranked Thai potter Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the final round on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mark Davis, meanwhile, will begin his quest to qualify for the World Championship tomorrow.

The world number 38 from St Leonards will face Rod Lawler in round one.