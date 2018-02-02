Bexhill ace reaches quarter-finals in Germany

Snooker star Jimmy Robertson is through to the quarter-finals of a full ranking event for the first time.

The Bexhill potter booked his place in the last eight of the German Masters with a 5-3 victory over Gary Wilson at the Berlin Tempodrom last night (Thursday).

Robertson, who knocked out defending champion Anthony Hamilton in round one on Wednesday, will play two-time world champion Mark Williams tonight for a place in the semi-finals.

World number 37 Robertson lost the opening frame to a break of 108 from 55th-ranked Wilson, but surged back to win the next three with terrific runs of 88, 86 and 96.

Although Wilson took frames five and six to level at 3-3, Robertson claimed the seventh 78-38 to lead again and didn’t concede a point in the eighth as he sealed victory with a break of 69.

St Leonards-based Mark Davis, meanwhile, will play his second round match against Ryan Day this afternoon.

Davis, the world number 42, came from 2-0 down to win 5-2 against Chinese cueman Niu Zhuang in round one yesterday morning.

After losing the first two frames, Davis conceded just 31 points in the subsequent five as he produced a splendid turnaround.

The 45-year-old knocked in a break of 78 to win frame four in a single visit and a run of 53 helped finish things off in frame seven.