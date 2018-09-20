Bexhill ace plays for England

A teenage bowls talent from Bexhill represented England in an under-18 mixed Test match against Wales last weekend.

Ajay Morphett, of Spartan & Lakeside Bowls Club, was part of the England side which was narrowly defeated by the host nation at Penarth Windsor Bowls Club.

After England lost all of the matches in the opening session on Saturday morning, the honours were shared on Saturday afternoon and the Lions won three of the four matches in the final session on Sunday morning.

In session one, the triple of Morphett, Harry Cater and Liam Creaser lost 15-10 to Ryan Davies, Corey Bayliss and Jack Breen.

Session two saw the mixed triple of Morphett, Izzie White and Maddie Burgess beaten 22-19 by Bayliss, Megan Jones and Lowri Powell.

Morphett returned the following morning to see off Davies 21-4 in his singles match.

England also won the girls’ singles and boys’ fours, and the result came down to the last bowls in the girls’ fours, which went the way of Wales 18-14.

It was the third successive year that former Bexhill Academy pupil Morphett has played in the fixture, although England were victorious in the previous two.

The 17-year-old has enjoyed another successful season, which included winning the county under-25 singles.

Morphett will be in action for England again next month at the British Isles Indoor Bowls Council (BIIBC) Mixed U18 International Series.

The Egerton Park Indoor Bowls Club member will play in the singles and skip the triples team at Newport IBC, Wales, on October 13-14. He has won the singles competition for the past two years.