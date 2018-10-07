Bexhill ace leads European Masters final

Bexhill snooker star Jimmy Robertson leads 5-3 against Joe Perry after a see-saw first session of the European Masters final this afternoon (Sunday).

Robertson needs four more frames in the second session, which will get underway from 6pm, to clinch the title in the Belgian city of Lommel.

If Robertson had any nerves heading into his first ever World Snooker final, it certainly didn’t show as he claimed all of the opening five frames.

The world number 36 clinched the opener with the help of a 65 break before runs of 75 in frame four and 54 in the fifth seemingly put him in complete command.

But 25th-ranked Perry showed his resolve to take the remaining three frames of the session, the last of them 64-46, to make it very much game on heading into this evening.

Robertson has won five matches at the venue stage to reach the final, the first three of them on the last ball of the last frame. He then overcame world number 11 Mark Allen 4-2 in the quarter-finals and Mark King 6-4 in last night’s semi-final.

The 32-year-old almost didn’t make it to Belgium at all because he was 3-1 down to Andy Lee at the qualifiers in mid-August before winning three consecutive frames to book his place.