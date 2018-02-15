Bexhill ace helps England to glory

An Egerton Park Indoor Bowls Club talent helped England to victory in an international competition.

Alice Phillimore was part of the England team which won the BIWIBC (British Isles Women’s Indoor Bowls Council) Ladies’ Under 25 International Series 2018.

England triumphed after winning all three of their matches at Nottingham IBC last weekend, defeating British Lions, Scotland and Wales.

Phillimore, one of two new caps in the 16-strong England squad, played lead in a rink skipped by world indoor bowls champion Katherine Rednall (Ipswich & District). Rachel Tremlett (St Neots & District) and Nicole Rogers (Loddon Vale) completed the quartet.

England made a good start to the competition with a 104-64 win against eventual runners-up British Lions on Saturday, although Phillimore’s rink lost 21-16 having at one stage led 10-4.

Another convincing England victory followed in the afternoon, when they beat Wales 114-46. Phillimore’s rink this time recorded an emphatic 28-9 success, helped by winning all of the opening five ends.

With Scotland losing to the British Lions, England needed a good result against the Scots on Sunday morning to wrap up the series.

England rose to the challenge and were on top form, winning on all four rinks en route to a 93-61 victory. Phillimore’s rink won 23-13 after opening up an early 13-1 lead.

Phillimore reached the last four of the outdoor Women’s Junior Singles Championship in Royal Leamington Spa last summer before losing to Rednall.

