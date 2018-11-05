Ben Evans in superb form at European Tour Qualifying School

Golf professional Ben Evans produced a superb performance at the European Tour Qualifying School.

The Staplecross-based talent finished second out of 74 starters in one of the four second stage events to book his place in the final stage.

Evans was 16-under-par for the four rounds at El Encin Golf Hotel in Spain, just one shot behind leading qualifier Josh Geary, from New Zealand.

He started with a two-under-par 70 last Friday, in which he followed three birdies in the first six holes with a solitary bogey at the 17th.

Evans climbed into the top 20 following a five-under-par second round 67 which contained seven birdies and two bogeys.

The 31-year-old progressed into the top 10 courtesy of a four-under-par third round 68 featuring six birdies, including three in the first four holes, and two bogeys.

Evans finished with a best-of-the-day five-under-par 67 today (Monday) to move up a further eight places. Three birdies in the first five holes, including a fourth of the event on the par five first, were followed by another gain at the ninth and a final birdie on the 18th.

In fact, Evans would have led the field had Geary not birdied the last two holes.

Along with the other top 22 finishers, Evans will go on to contest the six-round final qualifying stage at Lumine Golf Club, also in Spain, from this coming Saturday until next Thursday.

The leading 25 players and ties at the final stage will earn category 16 membership of the European Tour for next season.

Last year Evans scraped in at tied 24th courtesy of a five-under-par final round 66. He failed to make a cut in 13 events on the European Tour this year, but five top 20 finishes helped him to 56th on the second tier European Challenge Tour rankings.