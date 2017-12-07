Search

Battle ace selected for Commonwealth Games

Battle shooter Steve Scott after winning a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.
Shooting star Steve Scott has been selected to represent England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The Battle marksman was named in a squad of 20 athletes who will compete for Team England across all four shooting disciplines in Brisbane from April 8-14.

Shotgun shooter Scott is a double Commonwealth champion and Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist.

He said: “It’s always an honour to represent England and on a personal level, to be attending my third Commonwealth Games is something I am very proud of.

“The aim will definitely be to try and win another gold medal, but I know it will be tough as the level of competition increases at every Games.”

Scott, the world ranked number seven double trap shooter, will be targeting a Commonwealth Games gold medal hat-trick.

He previously won the double trap pairs event in Delhi in 2010 and the individual double trap in Glasgow in 2014.

On that occasion Scott beat England team-mate Matthew French to secure gold in a dramatic and high quality final, hitting all 30 of his targets to win by one. French is also in the squad this time around, incidentally.

Scott continued: “I have some great memories from the shoot-off against Matthew French in Glasgow and if I come away from the Gold Coast with similar memories then I’m sure it’s going to be a brilliant Games.”

A proven performer at the highest level, Scott won his second World Championship bronze medal in 2014 and claimed his second European Championship gold in the same year.

The 32-year-old was victorious at the ISSF World Cup Final in Nicosia two years ago and produced a flawless display to defeat fellow Team GB marksman Tim Kneale in the Olympic bronze medal match last year.

Eleven of the athletes on the England team have experienced a Commonwealth Games previously, winning 21 medals between them.

Of those medal winners, Scott - one of 11 shotgun shooters in the England squad heading to the Gold Coast - is one of only two to have won gold medals at separate Commonwealth Games.

The other is Cobham-based full bore shooter Parag Patel, who has won gold medals at each of the last three Games (in addition to two silvers and a bronze).