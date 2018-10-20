Anticipation building ahead of Bexhill races

The 2018 Poppy Half Marathon is now just over three weeks away.

The Poppy Half Marathon itself, plus the 10k, 5k and 100k team event, will take place along Bexhill seafront on Saturday November 10.

All the events will start and finish from the lawns outside the De La Warr Pavilion, and follow a seafront route in between.

This year’s event - which will be the 11th running of the annual Poppy Half - will mark 100 years since the signing of the Armistice which ended World War I.

To celebrate, race organisers have commissioned a commemorative t-shirt and medal, designed by Keith Stokes of Highkite. There is also a sports bag and beanie hat. The deadline for t-shirt orders has been extended until today (Friday).

Entries have now closed for the 10K and 100k team event, in which the 10 entered teams of three runners will each have to complete 36k, running the 5k, 10k and half marathon consecutively.

A group called The Bergen Runners will all be running with 50lb of weight as part of the Bergen 50lb Challenge.

They have a target of raising £1,000 for Raising Money for Good Causes, which supports local organisations helping and educating young people to improve their health, and they have a Just Giving page for anybody wishing to donate.

Hannah Bradbeer will again sing the national anthem shortly before the half marathon and the race will be started by Bexhill mayor Cllr Azad, who will also attend the inaugural Charity Music Fest at the De La Warr Pavilion during the evening.

Hosted by Lennie George, the music fest will feature performances from The Cavaliers, the UK’s number one tribute act Natalie Black as Adele, The Chandeliers and up-and-coming local singer Erin Rose Bingham.

Doors will open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start and tickets are available through the De La Warr Pavilion Box Office.

For full information about the Poppy Half Marathon - which is supported by Hastings Direct, Gibbons Mannington & Phipps LLP, Yazoo, UK Elite Sports Timing and TL Sports Events - and how to enter, visit www.poppyhalf.co.uk