A clean sweep as Ark Helenswood Academy gymnasts claim 14th consecutive title

A team of 26 students from Ark Helenswood Academy travelled to Eastbourne for the Sussex Schools’ Sports Acrobatics and Gymnastics Competition, with over 220 entries from schools across East and West Sussex.

The girls gave exceptional performances resulting in 27 gold, 14 silver and eight bronze medals, as well as the Advanced Compositional Group Trophy and the Overall Team title for the 14th consecutive year.

In the Section-A Novice Pairs, Bethany Bick and Sammy-Jo Wren finished first with Amelia Edwards and Katie Mason second, Artasia Welsh and Poppy Gilchrist fourth and Ellie Alexander and Diana Rusa eighth.

In the Section-B Pairs, Rubie Morton-Davage and Mia Smith took gold, with Gracie Turnbull and Tashane Miller bronze. In the Regional Pairs, Maddie Ralph and Tamsin Poole claimed gold with Eleanor Holman and Sophie Vincent silver. In the advanced pairs, Jaimi Phillips and Summer Spice were first, Hannah Dine and Kyla West second and Amber Francis and Zoe Mills third.

In the trio sections Rubie Morton-Davage, Mia Smith and Katie Mason took gold and Gracie Turnbull, Tashane Miller and Sammy-Jo Wren silver. Tamsin Poole, Maddie Ralph and Eleanor Holman won the Regional Trio category and Summer Osborne, Sienna Spice and Sacha Doyle and Tamsin Poole, Maddie Ralph and Mia Tovey finished first and second respectively in the compositional.

In the individual events, Katie Mason took bronze in the Year 7 Basic, with Poppy Gilchrist fourth. Bethany Bick and Diana Rusa tied fifth and Artasia Welsh was sixth.

Gracie Turnbull and Mia Smith took silver and bronze in the Year 8+ Basic, with Tashane Miller fourth and Amelia Edwards seventh. Maddie Ralph finished top in the Intermediate, with Sophie Vincent in second, Amber Francis third, Zoe Mills fourth, Eleanor Holman fifth and Ellie Smith ninth. Tamsin Poole took gold in the Advanced Sienna Spice was third, Mia Tovey fifth and Kyla West 11th.

The advanced compositional, consisting of Tamsin Poole, Maddie Ralph, Summer Osborne, Sacha Doyle, Hannah Dine, Jaimi Phillips, Summer Spice and Sienna Spice was the highlight. Their execution was awe-inspiring as they finished 48/50, ten points ahead of the second place group.

The girls were an absolute delight to watch and a credit to the academy. Congratulations girls and thank you for your hard work and commitment.