1066 Triathletes will cease to be after 26 ‘rewarding’ years

1066 Triathletes will cease operating at the end of the month after a successful and rewarding 26 years.

Roy Beeley and his wife Trish will be retiring from running the club at the end of 2018, and as no-one has stepped forward to take on the responsibility, the club will cease to be.

1066 Triathletes was formed by a small group back in 1992 when triathlon was still in its infancy. The sport and the club gradually grew and for many years 1066 Triathletes hosted several annual events, ranging from swim/runs to triathlons and run/bike/runs.

As the membership grew, so did the talent with new members coming from various sporting backgrounds, mostly swimmers, cyclists or runners.

Over the years, club members produced some great achievements, both nationally and internationally.

Beeley has always found it rewarding to see enthusiastic newcomers join and go on to become talented all-round triathletes - and hopes they will continue in the sport.

The club has always been run on a friendly basis, with few rules and regulations, and this was found to be a very successful formula.

Beeley came from ultra running to triathlon in 1992 when he joined the club. He has since completed 13 Ironmans and countless other events, with some success. Trish also competed for many years and was National Middle Distance Triathlon champion in her age group in the late 1990s.

He said: “It has been a rewarding 26 years, have met some lovely people, visited interesting countries, have great memories and been interesting to see the sport develop.

“Having run the club for the last 16 years, we have decided to step down and were hoping someone would take over. This has not happened, but we understand it is a time-consuming commitment.

“So the end of an era for 1066 Triathletes, but we would not have missed the last 26 years for anything!”