1066 Gymnastics strike gold at Southern Tournament

A team from 1066 Gymnastics achieved a fantastic result at its very first all-apparatus TeamGym competition.

The team finished in the gold medal position at the Southern Tournament in Bracknell last weekend.

The mixed team, all aged 10-12, competed in the youth level four section on floor, tumble and trampette.

See also: * 1066 Gymnastics pair heading to European Championships

* Hastings ace beats world champion to clinch victory

* Ex-Brighton & Hove Albion defender joins Hastings United



Despite having only trained together for a year, the team achieved the highest tumble and trampette execution scores from the whole ‘full team’ competition, including beating teams in much older age categories.

Their coaches Clare Clarke and Jazz Clarke (also their choreographer) were extremely pleased with the team’s overall performance.

The last time 1066 Gymnastics had an all-apparatus team was in 2014 when their senior men won the British Championship title.

If you would like more information on classes at 1066 Gymnastics, which is based in Brett Drive, Bexhill, please call 01424 213779.