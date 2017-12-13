Montserrat marvel set to join Rye

It may be winter but Rye Cricket Club is still hard at work developing itself as a club and preparing for the 2018 season.

The Sussex Cricket League club has secured the services of pace bowler Cleon Reece, from Montserrat, as its overseas player for next year.

Originally from Guyana - the only English speaking country on the South American mainland - he began playing organised cricket for Montserrat in the Leeward inter-islands tournament at under-13 level before progressing through the age groups to the under-15s and under-19s.

In his final year representing Montserrat in the inter-islands under-19s competition, Reece was selected for the Leeward Islands’ under-19 team to take part in the Caribbean regional under-19 competition (WICB U19).

Since then he has gone on to represent Montserrat at senior level and has dreams of progressing to higher levels.

Reece said: “I would like to thank the Rye CC family for giving me the opportunity to represent Rye in the Sussex Premier League in 2018.

“It’s all been a surreal experience thus far and a tremendous honour to be part of a club with so much promise and potential.

“In my first ever overseas stint, I’m looking forward to growing as a cricketer playing in foreign conditions and also sharing my knowledge of the game, hopefully making a positive and lasting impact on Rye Cricket Club and its future endeavours.”

At present Rye CC has two teams playing in the EACA Indoor League, with the firsts top of Division One and the seconds mid-table in Division Three.

The club has recently been re-accredited with the ECB Clubmark Award to reflect the high standards the club attains in the way it is managed and run, and for the quality of its colts coaching programme.

Rye CC has commenced work on expanding the upstairs area of the Sidney Allnutt Pavilion at The Salts and to improve the ventilation. It thanks Rother District Council and Rye Town Council for their financial support.

The club recently attended the Rye Primary School club event where a number of young people registered their interest to play cricket.

The club is also providing taster sessions for Playden School and pupils of Winchelsea Primary. An offer is extended to all local primaries to run taster sessions.

Rye Cricket Club will run a 10-week winter coaching programme at Rye Sports Centre, starting on February 21 - 5-6pm for primary school children (£30), 6-7pm for those in years 7-8 and 7-8pm for years 9-12 (£50). To reserve a place, please contact Martin Blincow on blincsfamily@aol.com or 07535 482006.

Rye CC has arranged a game against Western Court Wanderers in August 2018, where the contribution of the club’s late president Richard Merricks to the club will be recognised.

Rye CC will be holding its AGM on Sunday January 28 in The Sidney Allnutt Pavilion from 7pm. All members are invited and potential new members are welcome.