Little Common power into trophy final

Little Common Ramblers Cricket Club continued its winning streak with an InterSport Trophy semi-final victory.

Having clinched promotion from Sussex League Division Five East the previous weekend, Ramblers continued their red hot form with a 10-wicket success at home to Plumpton & East Chiltington on Saturday.

Little Common Ramblers captain Jon Meredith prepares to send a delivery on its way.

Plumpton opted to bat having won the toss, but lost wickets as Dan Clifford struck twice early on, having one opener caught in the slips and another caught mistiming a pull shot from a short ball.

At the other end, Perry Holland bowled well having stepped up in the absence of regular seamers to take 1-9 from four overs.

See also: * Bexhill coach: Relegation not the end of the world

* Bexhill relegated after final day defeat



Jon Meredith’s spin kept it tight in the middle overs with 2-19 from eight, his victims including Chris Batchelor for 51, and Griff Morgan took the key wicket of visiting skipper George Martin, who was caught by Clifford for 55.

Tom Crathern also took two wickets as Division Five Central side Plumpton were restricted to 158-8 from their 40 overs.

Crathern and Tom Powell started positively in reply, both punishing any errant deliveries and pushing Ramblers towards the target.

Crathern showed his usual resilience, as well as some classy shots, on the way to 45 not out, but Powell stole the show with a superb 100 not out to take Ramblers past the winning post in just 18.3 overs.

The win puts Ramblers through to the final, which is away to Division Five East champions Hailsham tomorrow (Saturday). Ramblers will be without Clifford and Tom Constable, but should be boosted by the return of George Crathern.

Ramblers finished just two points behind Hailsham in the league.