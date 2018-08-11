Hastings host table-topping Roffey

Hastings Priory will welcome the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division leaders to Horntye Park today (Saturday).

Second-bottom Priory, who are 58 points behind a Cuckfield side which occupies the final safe spot of third-bottom, will entertain table-topping Roffey.

Priory coach Ian Gillespie said: “We’ll go into each game, see what we can do and play as well as we can.

“It’s about looking to build, individually and collectively, confidence for next season so we’ve got something to build on.”

Priory have lost twice to Roffey so far this season, firstly in the reverse fixture and then in a home Gray-Nicolls Sussex T20 Cup semi-final last month.

“We’re just being outplayed by better sides - that’s fair enough,” said Gillespie, following last weekend’s six-wicket loss at Horsham. “Certainly confidence for most of our batters is down and that’s a massive influence.

“Compared to other sides we could do with that top quality batter to come in. It takes a lot of pressure off other players as well because they can bat around that person.”

John Morgan will come into the equation for today’s match, which will get underway from 12noon.

Priory’s three remaining games after today are away to East Grinstead, at home to Preston Nomads and away to Cuckfield.

Sussex League Premier Division standings (all played 14 matches): 1 Roffey 327pts, 2 Eastbourne 312, 3 Brighton & Hove 288, 4 Horsham 284, 5 Preston Nomads 281, 6 East Grinstead 272, 7 Middleton 205, 8 Cuckfield 199, 9 HASTINGS PRIORY 141, 10 Ifield 120.

