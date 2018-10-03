Hastings couple heading to Everest for attempt at world record

A retired couple from Hastings are preparing to become rugby world record-breakers on Mount Everest.

Lesley and Roger Davies, originally from Kingston-upon-Thames, are set to take on the Wooden Spoon Everest Rugby Challenge at 6,500m altitude in April 2019.

The charity is aiming to break the world records for the highest ever game of touch rugby and the highest ever game of full contact at Tibetan Advanced Base Camp.

Lesley, 54, has four children and four grandchildren, and led an idyllic family life in Surrey, but her adventurous streak took her up Mount Kilimanjaro two years ago. So functioning at high altitude isn’t her main concern – it’s learning how to play rugby.

“I loved bringing up my family, but they’re all grown up now and I didn’t want to be the nanny who sat at home knitting,” he said.

“I wanted to do a marathon but a friend told me to try Kilimanjaro and that opened up my world, from something that was quite small and comfortable.

“I want to be an inspiration for my children and grandchildren. They already call me ‘Supernana’ and now I’ve got the t-shirt to prove it.

“I’ve been at altitude before, but now all I need to do is to to learn to play rugby! I love watching the sport and I’m very up for the challenge.”

The matches will bid to break the record set by the Steve Prescott Foundation at 5,752 metres up Kilimanjaro in 2015.

Each of the 30 challengers has been set a funding target of £10,000, to be used by Wooden Spoon to help young people with disabilities and facing disadvantage in the UK and Ireland.

Teams will be captained by a clutch of rugby stars, including Shane Williams, World Cup winner Andy Gomarsall and England Women legend Tamara Taylor.

