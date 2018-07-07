Hastings & Bexhill handed away start to new season

Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Club’s first team has been handed an away start to its 2018/19 season.

H&B will open their London Three South East campaign with a trip to Park House on Saturday September 8.

H&B finished ninth last term - one place and three points above the scheduled three relegation spots, and the same gap behind Park House.

Folkestone, who finished third-bottom but received a reprieve from relegation, will visit Ark William Parker Academy on Saturday September 15 in H&B’s opening home encounter.

H&B will then go to Old Williamsonians, who came fourth last time out, before entertaining Lewes the following Saturday.

Four of H&B’s final six contests are due to be at home, including a final day meeting with Park House on Saturday April 6. That will follow successive games against promoted clubs Beccehamian and Hellingly.

Those are two of four new teams in the division for 2018/19. Beccehamian and Vigo have come up from Kent One, and Hellingly from Sussex One, while Pulborough have come down from London Two South East.

From last season’s London Three South East, champions Aylesford Bulls and runners-up Thanet Wanderers

have been promoted to Division Two South East, while the bottom two, Sheppey and Crawley, have been relegated to Kent One and Sussex One respectively.

Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Club’s 2018/19 London Three South East fixtures: September 8 Park House (a), September 15 Folkestone (h), September 22 Old Williamsonians (a), September 29 Lewes (h), October 6 Crowborough (a), October 20 Vigo (h), October 27 Pulborough (a), November 3 Bromley (a), November 17 Old Dunstonians (h), December 1 Hellingly (a), December 8 Beccehamian (h), December 15 Folkestone (a), January 5 Old Williamsonians (h), January 12 Lewes (a), January 26 Crowborough (h), February 9 Vigo (a), February 16 Pulborough (h), March 2 Bromley (h), March 9 Old Dunstonians (a), March 23 Hellingly (h), March 30 Beccehamian (a), April 6 Park House (h).

