Hastings ace shines in Australia

A Hastings Priory Cricket Club talent produced an excellent performance in Australia.

Adam Barton produced a match-winning bowling performance of 7-71 for North Sydney District Cricket Club’s first grade side in a two-day clash against Sydney Cricket Club.

The left-arm fast bowler was handed the ball with Sydney cruising at 236-3, well on their way to chasing down North Sydney’s total of 332 on a flat North Sydney Oval wicket.

Barton ripped the heart out of the Sydney middle order as the Tigers lost three wickets for a single run, falling to 237-6. He added two more to complete his five-for, leaving the Bears in with a sniff of a great win with Sydney 266-8.

The Tigers rallied slightly to 306-8, but North Sydney took the second new ball and Barton made the most of it, claiming the last two wickets as the Bears won by nine runs.

Barton, who arrived at North Sydney in late December following injury, has enjoyed a great start to his stint in New South Wales Premier Cricket. He previously took 5-38 at third grade against Hawkesbury.

Barton played for Sussex in a Specsavers County Championship match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge last summer and has also represented Cambridge MCCU.

Barton made 11 appearances for Priory in all competitions last summer, eight of them in the Sussex League Premier Division.

