Hastings ace hits hundred for Sussex

A Sussex cricketer from Hastings fashioned his maiden one-day hundred yesterday (Saturday).

Harry Finch, who has represented Hastings Priory a host of times at youth and adult level, scored 108 in Sussex’s Royal London One-Day Cup match at home to Hampshire.

It came just two weeks after he scored his first Specsavers County Championship century at the same 1st Central County Ground in Hove.

Finch struck eight fours and two sixes during a 142-ball knock. He brought up his century with a boundary the ball after England international Mason Crane put down a sharp return catch.

The 23-year-old’s performance helped Sussex post a competitive total of 250 batting first, but in the end it wasn’t quite enough as Hampshire triumphed by two wickets with four balls to spare.

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie said: “It was a special moment for Harry Finch to get his first one-day hundred. It was quite a tough pitch to bat on, but I thought he showed a lot of composure.”

