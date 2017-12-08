H&B return to action with derby clash

Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Club will return to action with a local derby tomorrow (Saturday).

After being without a fixture last weekend, H&B will resume their London Three South East programme by making the short trip to Lewes.

H&B head coach Chris Brooks said: “I think it will be a tight game. It’s going to be a case of imposing on our players just how important the games in this mid-table tussle are. A win or a loss can mean more than one position in the league.”

Lewes are fifth in the table having won six of their first 10 matches. H&B are two places and five points behind them having won four and drawn one of their 10.

Brooks expects a tight game up-front and hopes H&B’s backs will have the edge if they can get the ball wide.

Flying winger Tim Sills is unavailable due to work commitments, but Bruce Steadman should be back at fly-half and scrum-half Eliot Parry is expected to return from injury.

“It’s important that we consolidate our position at the halfway stage, then we’re in a position of strength for the second half of the campaign,” added Brooks, whose side will host Folkestone in their final game before the festive break next weekend.