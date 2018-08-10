Four games for Bexhill to beat the drop

Bexhill Cricket Club’s first team has four games to save itself from a second successive relegation.

The Polegrove-based outfit continues to occupy the second and final Sussex Cricket League Division Two relegation spot following last weekend’s narrow loss at home to Billingshurst.

Byron Smith bowling for Bexhill.

Bexhill are now 13 points adrift of an Ansty side which is in the final safe spot of third-from-bottom, with 120 points still available as matches revert to the win-or-lose limited overs playing format for the remainder of the campaign.

Bexhill’s remaining fixtures are against the teams sitting fourth, fifth, sixth and bottom of the table, starting with a tough-looking trip to in-form St James’s Montefiore tomorrow (Saturday).

Ansty, incidentally, still have to play two of the top three, plus the sides in fifth and seventh.

Seventh-placed Chichester Priory Park, who are 26 points above Bexhill, aren’t safe either and their trip to Ansty tomorrow could have a big say in how things play out.

Remaining fixtures - Bexhill: August 11 St James’s Montefiore (a), August 18 Lindfield (h), August 25 Haywards Heath (h), September 1 Bognor Regis (a).

Ansty: August 11 Chichester Priory Park (h), August 18 Haywards Heath (a), August 25 Three Bridges (a), September 1 Billingshurst (h).

Sussex Cricket League Division Two standings (all played 14 matches): 1 Mayfield 345pts, 2 Three Bridges 321, 3 Billingshurst 272, 4 St James’s Montefiore 270, 5 Haywards Heath 256, 6 Bognor Regis 222, 7 Chichester Priory Park 204, 8 Ansty 191, 9 BEXHILL 178, 10 Lindfield 137.

