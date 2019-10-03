Will this be Brighton and Hove Albion's starting line-up for Tottenham?
Brighton welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Amex Stadium in the Premier League for Saturday early kick-off.
It's rarely easy predicting Graham Potter's starting XI but here we have a go anyway.
1. Maty Ryan
Obviously. Excellent against Chelsea last week and has proved a consistent performer for Brighton since his arrival from Valencia.
Getty
2. Adam Webster
Settled in well to the team. At fault at Chelsea for their first goal but overall has performed at a high level since his 20m arrival from Bristol City.
Getty
3. Lewis Dunk
No place in the England squad but the club captain has performed extremely well for Brighton this season. Dunk and Harry Kane will be a fascinating match-up this Saturday.
Getty
4. Dan Burn
Played each Premier League match so far this season. A real success story and established himself as a PL player after last season on loan at Wigan.
Getty
