Weymouth v Hastings United: All you need to know about the FA Trophy clash

On Saturday, November 23, Hastings United are westward bound some 160 miles to play Weymouth in their FA Trophy third qualifying round tie.

The teams

United lie second on 25 points in the Isthmian South East Division, two points behind leaders Cray Valley with a game in hand. They remain unbeaten in the league after eleven games.

United’s FA Trophy run has seen them win a preliminary round at Hythe Town (2-1). Followed by first and second qualifying round wins against AFC Dunstable (4-0) and then Whitehawk (2-1). All of these victories have been away from home.

Whilst the Pilot Field has witnessed six out of six home league wins, United can also travel and get a result.

On Tuesday night, United lost a home game for the first time this season. Going down 2-3 to Brighton U23s in the Sussex Senior Cup. A narrow defeat in a match which could have gone either way. United created enough chances to win against a talented Brighton side.

Weymouth are a Step 2 club (two levels up the pyramid from United) playing in the Vanarama National League South.

They are currently fourth in the table (31 points) having won eight, drawn seven and lost two of their seventeen games.

They are nicknamed 'The Terras' after their original terracotta strip.

On Tuesday night, Weymouth’s unbeaten league run stretched to ten games as Billericay Town came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw.

FA Trophy

The FA Trophy is a competition open to Step 1 to 4 clubs, from which 296 teams have entered this year’s competition.

For United, having won their preliminary, first and second qualifying rounds, this is the third and final qualifying round, after which comes the first round proper.

Weymouth are entering the competition at this stage.

The reward for reaching the final is a visit to the national stadium for ‘Non-League Finals Day’ next May.

History

The only recent history is found way back in the 2002/3 season when the teams met home and away in the Southern League Premier, both games finished 1-1.

Match information

The game kicks off at 3pm, Bob Lucas Stadium, Radipole Lane, Weymouth, Dorset, DT4 9XJ

Admission: Adult £14, Concession £10, Under 16s £3