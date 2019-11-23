Westfield return to league action with a win

Westfield returned to league action following a disappointing cup exit a fortnight ago.

Manager Mark Stapley once again had a very strong squad at his disposal.

Despite starting the game lethargically, Westfield could have found themselves two up. Rob Higgins was played in down the right and his cross come shot hit the inside of the post and went across the goal line and into the keeper’s hands.

Roberto Martinelli also had an opportunity to score having rounded the goalkeeper, however he was crowded out by defenders.

Westfield were punished for their sloppy defending just before half time. The ball was played into the box and was headed in by an Eastbourne player.

Westfield began the second half on the front foot, with Asher Grindle causing problems for Eastbourne at the back.

Westfield eventually equalised following an excellent knock down by Tom Fraser Bates and a clinical finish on the edge of the box by Lee Paine. Westfield didn’t have to wait long for a second, a corner swung in by Martyn Durrant went straight in with the wind.

Westfield began sitting deeper and found it difficult to stop Eastbourne down the flanks.. Eastbourne did deservedly equalise with twenty minutes to go following a well taken finish in the six yard box.

Westfield’s goalkeeperJon Gardner again pulled off a number of crucial saves to keep the score level.

Westfield thought they had won it late ion, with Connor Charlton’d twenty yard strike well saved.

It was Westfield who did score a late winner. Jack Stapley rose highest in the box and despite the goalkeeper pulling off a good save, Stapley reacted quickest to the rebound and slotted home a deserved winner.

Gardner, May Ferguson Stapley Durrant, Higgins Charlton Page (Grindle) Fraser Bates (Kirkham) Martellini, Paine (Shelton)

Westfield chairman Jack Stapley said: "I thought we deserved the win on a tough pitch, the desire in the team to turn a draw into a win late on is a good trait to have, again we were slightly naive sitting back when we did take a 2-1 lead but wins breed confidence and that gamesmanship comes with experience.

"We are looking forward to locking horns with Balcombe next week in another tough test at The Parish Field 2pm."