Westfield keep up 100 per cent start to 2020 with Cuckfield Rangers win

Westfield made it two wins in two, beating Cuckfield 1.0 and ensuring they continued their 100 per cent start to 2020.

This was Westfield's first clean sheet of the season and arguably their best team performance . Cuckfield came in to the match as title contenders, having only lost one of their opening nine league games.

Cuckfield started the game brightly and created a number of early opportunities. Westfield's goalkeeper Luke Harris was called into action and made a couple of excellent saves. On the half hour mark Cuckfield could and should have taken the lead, however Westfield captain Rob Higgins made a diving goal line clearance.

Westfield soon to began to exert their influence on the game and the impressive Billy Kirkham was unlucky not to score a twenty yard free kick. From the resulting corner Westfield took the lead, Jack Stapley rising highest to score his eighth of the season.

Westfield began the second half on the front foot, with Roberto Martellini a menace up front with his pace and trickery. Tom Frazer Bates and Billy Blackford were excellent on the wings and Jacob Shelton was a constant threat in the ten position.

Cuckfield continued to push for a late equaliser and were unlucky not to score when they hit the crossbar. Westfield however defended resolutely, with Ben Ferguson putting in his best performance of the season at the back.

Westfield dug deep, with every single player winning their battles, including the three substitutes, who all had an impact.

Harris, May (Mcgurk) Ferguson Stapley Kirkham(Burt) Charlton (Page) Higgins, Blackford Shelton Frazer-Bates, Martellini.

MOM - Billy Blackford

Westfield chairman Jack Stapley said: "This was the best performance of the season by a country mile, we fought for everything, chucked bodies in front of shots and scored at a really good time. From one to 11 and the subs that came on it really was a typical Westfield performance, we must kick on from this and not rest on our laurels."