Westfield hit for six by Holland Sports

Westfield in action earlier this season against Hollington / Picture: Joe Knight

Westfield won second balls, used their pace down the wings and created clear cut chances. Steffan Davies whipped in a number of dangerous balls from the left, as did Warren Pethig from the right. George Landais also curled a good effort wide. Westfield were winning their battles and showed quality.

Holland Sports soon began to test Westfield’s goalkeeper Tom Marshall, however, with Marshall making a superb point blank save from Holland Sports number nine. Marshall’s save was the catalyst for Westfield scoring. An excellent move led to Jonty Lavocah curling a wonderful effort into the top left hand corner and giving Westfield a well deserved lead.

Westfield appeared to be heading to half time one up, however with minutes to go their advantage was cancelled out. A hit and hope from a Holland Sports player thirty yards out hung up in the air. Tom Marshall was unlucky with the flight of the ball and parried it out to an on coming attacker. Holland Sports capitalised on Westfield’s disappointment and soon took the lead just minutes later.

With Westfield going into the break 2.1 down, it was vitally important they came out in the second half displaying the same commitment and quality from the start of the first half. Unfortunately for Westfield this wasn’t the case. A superb volley finish from a Holland Sports player made it three and a well taken penalty and two further excellent finishes followed. Holland Sports were dominant as the game wore on.

Westfield had a couple of second half chances through Martyn Durrant and George Landais, but found it difficult to contain Holland Sports quality going forward and gave them too much space.