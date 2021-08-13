Westfield FC boost squad ahead of new Mid Sussex League season

Westfield FC 2021-22

Westfield FC are gearing up for the upcoming 2021-22 Mid Sussex League Premier Division campaign.

With back to back victories in their last two pre season friendlies, and 13 goals scored, Westfield are hoping to get three points on the board in their season curtain-raiser tomorrow.

Westfield have bought in a number of excellent additions, some from higher grade opposition.

These include midfielders Wayne Giles and Liam Ward (dual registration).

Stefan Davies and Chris Rea have come in to bolster the defence. Josh Pickering and Ben Phipps will provide an attacking threat, with Pickering scoring hat-tricks in the last two pre-season games.

Blake Nesbit, Dom Whittaker and George Farrance have all signed on, along with the returning Sam Winter and Jacob Shelton.

Westfield have managed to retain all of their players from last season, including key man Dan Tewkesbury.

With Westfield’s impressive new ground on its way in the near future, the 2021-22 season represents a very important time for the Westies.

Westfield chairman Jack Stapley is unable to play for six months because of a broken eye socket.

But Westfield do hope to have Rob Higgins returning soon – he has missed a year of football after ankle surgery. Ben Ferguson is also due back.

Mark Stapley continues as first team manager and Guy Woolley remains assistant manager.

Westfield’s first four games are all at the Parish Field, with their opening game a 2pm kick-off against Ringmer AFC.

Westfield’s sponsors for the season include The New Inn and Trenchline, who have both kindly sponsored the club’s home and away kit.