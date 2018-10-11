Watch Brighton and Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk train with the England team in preparation for Croatia game

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk is enjoying England's last training session before the squad fly off to Croatia for tomorrow night's match.

The Seagulls defender was called up by Gareth Southgate as a replacement for Burnley's James Tarkowski, who withdrew with an injury. The England twitter account has been tweeting live footage of the training - watch it below

The Three Lions travel to Croatia in the UEFA Nations League on Friday and then play away to Spain on Monday.

It is the first time the 26-year-old has been in a senior England squad and talking to the Daily Star, Dunk said: "It was the proudest moment of my career to come to a place like St George’s Park and finally get recognition."

SEE ALSO 'The proudest moment of my career' - Brighton & Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk on his England call-up | Brighton & Hove Albion defender hails 'role model' Chelsea legend after first England call-up | Former Brighton & Hove Albion stars congratulate Lewis Dunk on England call-up