Unbeaten Hastings United set to host BetVictor Isthmian South East leaders Sevenoaks Town

Hastings United manager Chris Agutter insists he wants ‘more of the same’ as his unbeaten side welcome early Isthmian South East pacesetters Sevenoaks Town to Pilot Field this Saturday.

In a top-of-the-table clash, third-placed Hastings will be able to pit their credentials against the current league leaders who have surprised many with their rapid start.

The U’s, who boast the best defensive record in the league having conceded just one goal in their first seven games, could potentially be top by the end of the weekend, depending on the outcome of both Saturday’s game and second-placed Ashford United’s match at home to Cray Valley Paper Mills.

And, although some fans may see the fixture as an early six-pointer, Agutter doesn’t hold the same view. He said: “I don’t look at anyone as a title challenger at the minute, Some people view (these games) as six-pointers but I don’t think you can take too much notice of the table at this point in the season.

“We’ve played five of the top eight and taken points off all of them so whether Sevenoaks will be there at the end of the season I don’t know. We’re feeling positive. We just need to do more of the same and keep building momentum.”

Hastings, who have have reached the play-offs in two of the last three years, are on course to finish in a similar position if they can maintain their glistening form and Agutter re-iterates a need for progress following their play-off semi-final defeat to Ashford United at the end of the last campaign.

He said: “We’ve not conceded from open play yet and we’re unbeaten so, all in all, it’s been a positive start but we’re not getting carried away by any stretch.

“It’s just a case of progress on last year. The expectation is that we can improve on what we did previously; concede less, which we’re doing, and score more, which we’re not quite doing just yet, but that will come with the quality of players that we’ve got.

Agutter also revealed that three key players are expected to be sidelined with Sam Beale, Lanre Azeez and Ryan Worrall all out injured.

The U’s host Sevenoaks Town at 3pm this Saturday at Pilot Field.