Tributes paid to former Hastings and Sidley football manager

Respected former Hastings United and Sidley United manager Cyril Jeans has died, aged 79.

Cyril was well known in football circles around Sussex, Kent and also Hampshire after a distinguished playing career.

He was a former professional with Portsmouth, where he signed in 1958 during the reign of manager Freddie Cox.

As a professional he turned out six times for the reserves in the 1958-59 season, scoring one goal.

An exciting winger with a powerful shot, Cyril moved onto Ramsgate and then Margate, where he made 30 appearances and scored seven times during the 1961-62 campaign.

His notable goals included a double in a 3-2 win at Hastings in 1962 and he was part of the side which lifted the Kent Senior Shield in the same year.

Cyril established himself in the Margate side the following season, making 40 appearances and scoring 12 goals as a star of the team which won the Southern League division one title.

He was on target in a 3-1 FA Cup defeat to Millwall while he struck the winner when Margate beat Bexleyheath &Welling 1-0 in the Kent Senior Shield final at Hartsdown Park, which turned out to be his last appearance for the club.

He also played for Sittingbourne, Gravesend & Northfleet, Canterbury and Deal in the following years before he joined Hastings United in the 1968-69 season.

He became the club’s player-manager in the summer of 1969, a role he held until 1971.

Cyril also had a long spell and was successful as player-manager of Sidley United before rejoining Hastings as boss, although that spell was short-lived. He got Sidley promoted out of Division Two.

Former player and Sidley manager Dickie Day said: “He was a top bloke and always insisted his teams played flowing football – whatever the result.”

He also managed Little Common and got them back into the County League.

Cyril passed away earlier this month in the Conquest Hospital, Hastings.

His funeral takes place next Friday, August 23 at 3:15pm at Eastbourne Crematorium.