Tottenham concerned that Mauricio Pochettino could join Real Madrid, Chelsea's top target for Sarri's replacement revealed - Rumour Mill

Tottenham are concerned that manager Mauricio Pochettino could leave the club and join Real Madrid in the summer. (The Sun)

Here is today's Rumour Mill.

Mauricio Pochettino (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)