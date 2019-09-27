'The way we play here is incredible' - Hastings United's new CEO praises Chris Agutter's team

Hastings United's new CEO Billy Wood has praised Chris Agutter and his team.

United are enjoying a great start to the season and are currently third on goal difference - and incredibly have only conceded one goal in the first seven league games.

And Wood, who joined as chief executive last week, is delighted with the football side of the club.

He said: "It’s amazing. I went to the game on Saturday and it was fantastic. The football is fantastic.

"The way we play here is incredible. They play football the right way and they can mix it up too.

"The thing that I enjoy a lot watching it is that the tactical awareness and nous. You’re not getting caught on the counter. Your defence is so solid that you don’t look like you’re really in trouble.

"You’re always in control. I think that’s huge credit to Chris and his team because they’ve drilled their team.

"They’ve seen what they’ve needed to improve on last season and they've done it.

"That’s the difference. Sometimes you can see it, if you can’t do anything about it then you’re in trouble. The difference is that Chris has done soemthing about it and that’s a credit for him. I think for me on the footballing side it was great.

"When I came in they were top of the league and my first game they dropped down to third!

"It’s a long long season and if we keep going this way and I hope that we have a really memorable day at the end of the season that’s for sure. The future is very bright at this football club."